The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee has criticised Advisor H Tovihoto Ayemi and the Bharatiya Janata Party of the Nagaland Unit for coercing Congress candidate Kanili Kinilimi, of Ward 7 to withdraw her candidature from the upcoming Dimapur Municipal Council polls in exchange for a nominated members berth.

In this connection, the committee urged the State Election Commission and Nagaland government to initiate necessary action for prompt delivery of justice and win back the confidence of the electorate of the affected ward and the state.

Furthermore, the Nagaland committee also pointed that undemocratic practices aimed at subverting the will of the people should not be tolerated and should be denounced in the strongest possible terms by all right thinking citizens.

“We strongly urge the State Election Commission and the Government of Nagaland to take up the matter in all seriousness and initiate necessary action for prompt delivery of justice and win back the confidence of the electorate of the affected Ward and the State in general,” the press release said.