Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) has shot a letter to state Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and called for a non-partisan democratic election to urban local bodies (ULBs) in the state.

In his letter, NPCC president K Therie explained that political parties won't be nominating their candidates and the concerned wards would be allowed to choose moral leaders through consensus and cooperation.

Therie also claimed that non-partisan election was an inherent custom in Nagaland and followed at many villages during village council polls.

''This type of election was generally held in municipal, country officer, and school boards and was also common in the election of judges. There were a few nations too that followed this system,'' the Congress leader claimed.

Besides this, Therie also appealed to the Chief Minister to do away with house and property tax and explore other resources.

Recently, the State Election Commission (SEC) of Nagaland announced that it will hold polls to 39 Urban Local Bodies (ULB) after almost two decades on May 16 with 33 per cent reservation of seats for women, one of the contentious issues blamed for the situation.

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