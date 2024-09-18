The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee has issued a press statement disagreeing with their leader K Therie's characterisation of the recent consultative meeting on the Naga political issue as futile and a waste.

While acknowledging a common ground on some concerns raised by Therie, the committee emphasised the importance of processes that promote consensus building, transparency, and inclusivity.

The committee participated in a consultative meeting on September 12 and subsequently demanded that the details of agreements signed between the Government of India and the Naga political groups be made available to PAC Members and civil society to ensure transparency and value addition from all stakeholders.

The committee recognises the significance of the agreements and the groundwork laid by successive central governments. Although not a direct party to the ongoing Naga political talks, the committee remains ready to contribute when called upon by the negotiating parties.

The committee urged the Government of India to honour and implement the agreements with the Naga political groups at the earliest.

Regarding the call for a new political interlocutor, the committee advised against assigning negative connotations and creating non-existent complications. Instead, it should be seen as a means to enhance coordination and accountability.

Earlier on September 16, Therie strongly criticized the People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA)-led opposition-less government for side-stepping the ground reality with regard to achieving a solution to the Naga political issue.

His remarks came in response to the recent joint resolution made by participants at the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) consultative meeting held in Kohima on September 12, 2024.

Therie drew a parallel between the Biblical Herod, who sentenced Jesus to death under public pressure, and Nagaland’s leaders, whom he accused of betraying their people under the influence of external forces and personal ambition.