All India Congress Committee President, Mallikarjun Kharge is scheduled to visit Nagaland tomorrow to address a public meeting in Dimapur.

This was stated by the All India Congress Committee in charge of Nagaland, Manipur, Sikkim and Tripura, Girish Chodankar while addressing a press meeting at Congress Bhavan in Kohima today.

The Congress leader expressed confidence that the INDIA alliance would form the government at the centre.



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He announced that the Congress Candidate who is also the NPCC president, would get a Cabinet berth in Delhi, recognizing his hard work for reviving the party and organizing Rahul Gandhi’s—Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which was well received by the congress leader.

Chodankar said the ensuing election is about saving the future of India and safeguarding the constitution.

Expressing apprehension over booth capturing on the polling day by the ruling government in the state, the Congress leader said the Party will also meet the Chief Electoral Officer of Nagaland and intimidate the election commission and the entire machineries to ensure free and fair election.