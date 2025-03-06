Nagaland Congress reiterated their pledge to bring a change in the political scenario of the state, by ousting the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) from power.

The statement was made by Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, the newly elected party in charge of the state on Wednesday, March 5 during a meeting with office bearers of the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) to prepare strategies for the future, particularly the 2028 assembly elections.

“We are preparing for the 2028 elections to form a Congress-led government in Nagaland,” Ulaka said while addressing a press conference here.

The people of Nagaland have shown their trust in the Congress party through overwhelming support in the Lok Sabha elections held last year.

The Congress, which does not have an MLA in the state assembly, won the lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland after a gap of 20 years. Party candidate Congress candidate S Supongmeren Jamir defeated his nearest rival Chumben Murry of the NDPP, a BJP ally, by a margin of 50,984 votes.

The people of Nagaland under the current NDPP and BJP coalition government faced misgovernance, which has affected the state's development, alleged Ulaka, a Lok Sabha MP from Odisha.

Lauding the rule of Congress chief minister SC Jamir, he said, "It has been 20-22 years that we are out of power and I think the people of Nagaland deserve better governance, corruption-free governance, better solution to the problems.”

The Congress is also confident of the regime change in the central government in 2029, he said.



“There is nothing that can stop us but as a party, as an organisation, what all things need to be done, we will do it right away and in a proper way," the Congress leader said.

The AICC secretary also emphasized the party’s preparation strategy, which includes meetings with district committees, assembly-level Congress committees, and the identification of potential candidates for the upcoming elections.

In the next three months, the Congress plans to conduct district tours and form key committees in a time-bound manner, ensuring proper organisation and readiness for the elections, he said.

“We are ready to ensure a corruption-free, development-oriented governance system,” Ulaka asserted.

He also highlighted other pressing issues in Nagaland, such as the lack of quality education, growing unemployment, and the steep rise in prices of essential goods.

Ulaka was particularly vocal about the challenges faced by women of the state, citing alleged increase in atrocities against them, as well as the widespread corruption plaguing various sectors.

He accused the current state government of institutionalising corruption, with reports of a 20 per cent cut being demanded for nearly every public service.

Lone Lok Sabha MP and Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) president S Supongmeren Jamir supported Ulaka’s leadership and experience, saying that his involvement would bring about significant change for the people of Nagaland.

“We are confident that with the guidance of experienced leaders like Ulaka, we can bring justice and development to our people,” said Jamir.

The Congress Party is determined to address the widespread issues faced by Nagaland and aims to restore the state's prosperity, he said.