The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) has issued a strong condemnation following the attack on Catholic priests and worshippers by alleged Hindutva extremists in Jabalpur on March 31, 2025.

"We (Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC)) strongly condemn the reprehensible attack on Catholic priests and laity by Hindutva extremists," the NPCC stated, highlighting their concern over growing religious intolerance.

The incident allegedly involved physical assaults on Father Davis and Father George T, who were accompanying pilgrims from Mandla parish. According to reports, suspected Bajrang Dal activists unlawfully detained the group twice during their religious pilgrimage.

The NPCC emphasised that such actions represent a direct violation of constitutional rights. "It is deeply disturbing that religious pilgrims who were peacefully exercising their right to faith and worship were subjected to harassment and violence," their statement noted.

While acknowledging police efforts in securing the victims' release, the Nagaland Congress has called for more decisive action from the Madhya Pradesh government. The party is demanding immediate legal proceedings against the perpetrators and comprehensive measures to protect religious minorities in the state.

"The NPCC stands in solidarity with the Catholic community of Madhya Pradesh," the statement concluded, urging state authorities to uphold secularism and take swift legal action to "restore the faith of the people in the rule of law."