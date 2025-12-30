Nagaland Congress condemns Christmas attacks on Christians, blames BJP-led govt for ‘Climate of Fear’

The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) on December 30 strongly condemned a series of attacks on the Christian community reported from different parts of the country during the Christmas season, holding the BJP-led Union government responsible for what it described as a growing atmosphere of fear and intolerance.

In a statement issued from Kohima, the NPCC said the incidents were not isolated but reflected a broader pattern of hate and intimidation allegedly fostered under the present political dispensation. It expressed serious concern that Christians were targeted even on Christmas Day, a festival symbolising peace and harmony, with reports of churches being vandalised, decorations destroyed and worship services disrupted.

The NPCC alleged that extremist elements, posing as religious vigilantes, had interrupted Christmas fellowship gatherings, used abusive language in public spaces and created panic among worshippers, including women and children. Such acts, it said, amounted to a direct assault on constitutional rights and human dignity.

The party also highlighted the reported attack on St. Mary’s English School in Panigaon village of Assam’s Nalbari district on Christmas Eve, allegedly involving activists linked to the Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal. Terming the incident deeply alarming, the NPCC said targeting an educational institution during a religious festival reflected the dangerous radicalisation being encouraged by official silence and inaction.

Holding the BJP and the Union government “squarely responsible,” the NPCC accused the ruling establishment of emboldening fringe groups through divisive politics and selective outrage. It alleged that the failure to take firm action against such elements had sent a signal that hate crimes could be carried out with impunity.

Reiterating India’s constitutional commitment to secularism, the NPCC said the Congress would not remain silent while minorities were intimidated and religious freedoms undermined. The party demanded immediate and impartial investigations into all reported incidents, strict legal action against those involved and clear accountability from both Union and state governments.

Affirming solidarity with the Christian community and other minorities, the NPCC said it would continue to resist any attempt to divide the country along religious lines and undermine the constitutional promise of equality and justice for all.