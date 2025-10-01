Nagaland Congress condemns death threat against Rahul Gandhi, demands immediate action

The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) has expressed deep concern and outrage over the recent death threat issued against Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi during a televised debate.

Terming the incident “unacceptable in a democracy,” the state Congress unit has demanded urgent action from the Union Government.

In a strongly worded statement, the NPCC said the threat, allegedly made by a BJP spokesperson from Kerala, cannot be dismissed as casual or emotional rhetoric. “It is a dangerous and deliberate provocation that reflects the disturbing trend of normalising threats and violence against political opponents,” the statement read.

The NPCC announced its solidarity with the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in urging Union Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate “immediate and decisive action” against the individual concerned. “Anything less would signal complicity on the part of those in authority and embolden similar reckless acts in the future,” it added.

The Congress unit further recalled India’s painful history of political assassinations, including the tragic deaths of former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. It stressed that such threats must be addressed with the utmost seriousness to safeguard democracy and public leadership.

“The NPCC reiterates that political differences must always be resolved within the framework of the Constitution, through dialogue, debate, and democratic means. To openly issue a death threat against the Leader of the Opposition, who represents millions of citizens and their voices, is nothing short of an attack on India’s democracy itself,” the statement noted.

Calling on the Central Government to set a strong example, the NPCC urged every citizen, regardless of political affiliation, to condemn the incident and uphold the sanctity of democratic traditions.