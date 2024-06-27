The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) has condemned an incident of election-related violence targeting Bendangchuba, the Indian National Congress (INC) candidate from Alongmen Ward. The NPCC expressed profound dismay over the alleged actions of supporters of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) candidate, Imlikumzuk, who are accused of vandalism and physical assaults at Bendangchuba's residence on polling day.

In a strongly-worded statement, the NPCC described the incident as "utter barbarism," emphasizing its violation of electoral, penal, and moral codes. The party criticized the ruling party's actions as a disgraceful reflection of the current political climate, accusing them of resorting to violent measures in their pursuit of power.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the reprehensible actions against our candidate's supporters and family," asserted the NPCC's Communications Department. The NPCC has called on law enforcement agencies and the State Election Commission to take stringent action against those responsible for what they described as a "dastardly act."

The District Congress Committee of Mokokchung has officially lodged a complaint with the Returning Officer-cum-Additional Deputy Commissioner. The complaint alleges that a mob of NDPP supporters stormed the residence of Bendangchuba on the day of the poll, breaking through the gate, creating chaos, and terrorizing the candidate’s family members and party workers present.

The complaint details that several supporters of the INC candidate were harassed and violently assaulted, resulting in severe injuries. The Congress Committee condemned these actions, citing them as a breach of electoral and penal laws and a threat to societal harmony.

The incident took place in a ward that had been declared a "sensitive area" by district authorities prior to the election. Despite this designation, the complaint criticized the lack of adequate security measures that could have prevented the violence.

The Congress Committee has called for an urgent investigation, urging authorities to apprehend those responsible and enforce the law to ensure justice is served. They have offered to provide audio-visual evidence of the violence and images of the injuries sustained by victims to support their case.