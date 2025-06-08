The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) has expressed deep outrage and serious concern over allegations of unauthorised deductions from Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) funds meant for beneficiaries across the state.

The controversy gained traction following a revelation by the Kacharigaon Phevima Village Council on June 7, 2025, which alleged that officials from the State’s Rural Development (RD) Department have been routinely extorting significant portions of the welfare funds through illegal "commissions" or "cuts".

In a statement, the NPCC said the practice reflects a deeply entrenched culture of corruption within the RD Department. “This insidious practice of extortion has become a normalized part of the department and is a clear abuse of power,” the party said.

The Congress committee pointed out that MGNREGA funds are crucial for supporting grassroots infrastructure and providing livelihood security to rural communities, particularly the most vulnerable.

“The exploitation of these funds robs rural citizens of their rightful entitlements and deepens inequality,” the statement added.

The NPCC has called on the state government and the Hon'ble Minister of Rural Development to launch an immediate inquiry and take strict action against those responsible. The party has demanded full accountability and justice for the rural population of Nagaland.