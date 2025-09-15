Nagaland Congress flags repeated blockages on Dimapur–Kohima highway

Frequent disruptions on the Dimapur–Kohima stretch of National Highway 29 have raised concerns over public safety and the movement of goods, the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) said. Blockages along the route have caused significant inconvenience and posed serious risks to travellers.

NPCC President S Supongmeren Jamir, currently in Brazil on official duty, spoke by phone with RP Singh, Executive Director of the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), urging immediate action to restore traffic flow.

A team of NPCC officials tried to visit the affected site to monitor progress, but was restricted from entering due to safety concerns.

The team held discussions with NHIDCL officials nearby, who confirmed that mechanical clearance of landslide debris was complete. The final safety inspection and formal reopening were awaiting approval from the District Administration.

The highway has since reopened. While the committee acknowledged the prompt response of NHIDCL and the District Administration, it stressed the need for long-term solutions to prevent repeated closures and ensure uninterrupted connectivity along the vital route.