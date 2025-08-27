Nagaland Congress holds rally in Dimapur; pledges to safeguard electoral right, Article 371A

The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC), on August 27, organised a public rally under the slogan “Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod” at IMC Hall, Supply Colony, Dimapur, aimed at raising awareness on alleged assaults on citizens’ electoral rights and demanding accountability to protect the neutrality of the democratic process.

Addressing the gathering as special guest, Saptagiri Sankar Ullaka, MP and AICC Incharge Nagaland, accused the BJP of “attacking different sections of society” and asserted that the Congress party stands with all communities, upholding democracy and the Constitution.

He alleged that the chief ministers of Assam and Nagaland “are businessmen who do not care for people’s rights,” adding that “if tomorrow they want to drill oil, they will even give away Article 371A.” Sankar further assured party workers that Congress would form the government in Nagaland in 2028, and declared with confidence that Rahul Gandhi would become Prime Minister in 2029.

Appealing for unity, Sankar urged Congress workers to work hard to protect Article 371A and the Constitution, while also revealing that the Congress President is likely to visit Kohima soon, with dates being finalised.

Earlier, Supongmeren Jamir, MP, reminded the crowd that legislation at both the Centre and the state is formed by citizens’ votes, but alleged that the Modi government has “taken away the rights of individuals by threatening voters.” He called upon party workers to introspect, strengthen the Congress ideology, and continue fighting for people’s rights, asserting that Congress “stands for secularism, minority rights, and support to the Naga political issue.”

Meanwhile, Christopher Tilak, AICC Secretary, urged members to spread the message of Congress across the state, saying the fight was not just about power but about ensuring that every citizen enjoys their constitutional rights.