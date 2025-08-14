Nagaland Congress joins nationwide candlelight march against electoral roll revision in Bihar

The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC), along with its subordinate units, organized a candlelight march on Thursday evening at Congress Bhavan, Kohima, and at all District Congress Committee (DCC) Bhavans across the state.

The demonstration was held in solidarity with Congress units nationwide to strongly oppose the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls currently underway in Bihar under the direction of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

In a statement, the NPCC expressed deep concern over the timing, intent, and transparency of the SIR exercise, especially with the country on the verge of major electoral events. The party alleged that the revision is “arbitrary and selective,” undermining the democratic principles of free, fair, and inclusive elections enshrined in the Constitution.

Calling the exercise “politically motivated,” the NPCC accused it of being designed to manipulate voter lists, disenfranchise legitimate voters, and favor vested political interests. “Such actions set a dangerous precedent that risks compromising the credibility of the Election Commission and the sanctity of the electoral process,” the statement read.

The NPCC urged the ECI to halt the SIR in Bihar immediately and ensure that no such revision takes place without broad-based consultation, adequate safeguards, and adherence to the model code of conduct and constitutional norms.

Reaffirming its commitment to protecting the rights of every eligible voter, the NPCC vowed to resist all measures it sees as attempts to subvert democracy through authoritarian and coercive tactics.