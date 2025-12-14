Nagaland Congress joins ‘Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod’ rally, over 5 crore signatures collected against alleged vote theft

A 13-member delegation of the Nagaland Congress on Sunday, December 14 participated in the “Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod” Maha Rally, organised by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) at Ramlila Ground, New Delhi, joining thousands of party workers and citizens from across the country in a mass mobilisation to defend democratic values and electoral integrity.

The Nagaland Congress team, which included AICC Minority Department National Coordinator Rajesh Kumar Sethi, took part in the rally under the leadership and guidance of Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) President and Member of Parliament Supongmeren Jamir. The delegation joined lakhs of participants in raising a unified voice to safeguard free and fair elections.

The rally was led by AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and witnessed an estimated participation of two to three lakh people from different parts of the country. Speakers at the rally alleged a growing public concern over an alleged nexus between the BJP-led central government and the Election Commission of India (ECI), which they said has undermined the credibility of the electoral process.

Congress leaders highlighted that over five crore signatures have been collected nationwide against what the party terms “vote chori” (vote theft). Of these, more than two lakh signatures were contributed from Nagaland alone, reflecting what party leaders described as the strong democratic consciousness of the people of the state. The AICC plans to submit the signatures to the President of India, seeking urgent intervention to protect democratic institutions.

Addressing the gathering, Congress leaders also alleged that despite multiple press conferences and the presentation of documentary evidence by Rahul Gandhi, the Election Commission has failed to respond. The party accused the ECI of remaining silent at a critical juncture, thereby eroding public trust in constitutional bodies.

Several senior leaders and frontal organisation representatives from Nagaland were present at the rally, including NPCC General Secretary Akunnuo, leaders of the NSUI and Indian Youth Congress (IYC) Nagaland units, the Mahila Congress President, District Congress Committee presidents from Dimapur and Kohima, and the Chairman of the NPCC Minority Department.

Reaffirming its stand, the Nagaland Congress said it would continue its democratic struggle against what it described as authoritarianism and institutional capture. The party asserted that it would pursue the issue on the streets, in Parliament, and before constitutional authorities until transparency, fairness and accountability are restored in India’s electoral system