Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) officially launched the 'Samvidhan Bachao' (Save Constitution) movement on Monday with a conclave aimed at raising public awareness about constitutional protection.

The event, held at Congress Bhavan, featured prominent party leaders including AICC Secretary-in-Charge for Nagaland Christopher Tilak and Lok Sabha MP and NPCC president S Supongmeren Jamir.

During a press conference following the meeting, party leaders expressed concerns about what they described as the erosion of constitutional values under the current BJP-led central government.

"This Constitution was built on the vision of leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar, and the Congress party has protected it for decades. Today, it is under direct threat from the BJP and the RSS," said Tilak.

He further alleged that the BJP is undermining democratic institutions, particularly in northeastern states including Manipur and Nagaland, claiming that administrative overreach has become increasingly common.

NPCC working president C Apok Jamir criticised what he called the selective use of investigative agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED). "This is a direct infringement of individual rights and a serious threat to democracy," he stated.

S Supongmeren Jamir took aim at central government initiatives like 'One Nation, One Language,' 'One Nation, One Election,' and the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), claiming these policies "are designed to dismantle the pluralistic fabric of the country."

NPCC vice president G K Zhimomi accused the BJP of "misappropriating Ambedkar's legacy while undermining the very constitutional principles he helped establish."

The Congress party announced plans to intensify its campaign in the coming weeks through door-to-door outreach, district-level programs, and grassroots mobilisation efforts throughout Nagaland.