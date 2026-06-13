Nagaland Congress launches statewide survey to shape vision for 2028 Assembly polls

The Nagaland unit of the Congress on Saturday, June 13, launched a statewide public consultation exercise titled People's Voice Questionnaire to gather feedback from citizens and formulate its policy framework and electoral roadmap for the 2028 Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference in Kohima, Nagaland Congress Working President Khriedi Theunuo said the questionnaire had been designed to understand the aspirations, concerns and priorities of the people on key issues affecting the State.

The responses, he said, would help the party develop a people-centric vision and election agenda ahead of the 2028 polls.

“The Congress wants to know what the people expect from the party and what kind of future they envision for Nagaland. The responses will help shape our policy-making and preparations for the 2028 elections,” Theunuo said.

According to him, the questionnaires have already been distributed to all district units of the party. The Congress plans to engage a broad spectrum of society, including church leaders, village authorities, social activists, community organisations and ordinary citizens.

Emphasising the importance of public participation, Theunuo said the initiative was aimed at giving people a direct role in influencing the party’s future direction.

“A strong democracy begins when people speak honestly,” he said.

Nagaland Congress president and the State’s lone Lok Sabha MP, S Supongmeren Jamir, said the exercise comes at a crucial juncture as the party seeks to rebuild its presence in the State after remaining out of power for more than two decades.

“Until the voters express their views and aspirations, no government can formulate policies that truly reflect the needs of the people,” Jamir said.

Acknowledging the party’s electoral setbacks in recent years, he said the Congress was willing to introspect, identify its shortcomings and reconnect with grassroots voters.

The survey initiative is expected to form a key part of the party’s efforts to strengthen its organisational base and craft a policy agenda ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections.