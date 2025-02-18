All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary in charge of Nagaland, Christopher Tilak, visited Dimapur and Peren districts on Tuesday as part of his statewide inter-district tour to strengthen the party’s presence.

Addressing a gathering in Peren, Tilak emphasized the need to understand Nagaland’s political landscape. While acknowledging that Congress currently has no MLA in the state, he highlighted the party’s significant achievement in electing a Member of Parliament. He pointed out that while the ruling government has a Chief Minister, the Opposition now has a Lok Sabha MP—an indication of Congress’ growing influence despite the challenges it faces.

Looking ahead to the 2028 elections, Tilak underscored the importance of a well-defined strategy and active participation of youth, women, and other stakeholders in building a strong electoral campaign. He cautioned against the BJP’s policies, which he claimed pose a threat to democracy and tribal rights. He also expressed concern over political instability in the Northeast and the rising unemployment that is forcing many youth to migrate in search of jobs.



Also Read: Nagaland CM: Youngsters should get skill training, work for economic development

Tilak was accompanied by Lok Sabha MP S Supongmeren Jamir, Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) Working President Khriedi Theunuo, and other party leaders during his visit to Peren and Dimapur.

At public meetings in Jalukie Town and Congress Bhavan, Dimapur, NPCC Working President Khriedi Theunuo stressed the importance of unity, stating that it remains the party’s greatest strength. He reaffirmed the Congress Party’s commitment to secularism and its founding inclusive principles. He also acknowledged the overwhelming bipartisan support of Nagaland’s electorate in the last General Elections, emphasizing that the Lok Sabha results reflect the people’s desire for change.

Echoing similar sentiments, Lok Sabha MP S Supongmeren Jamir called for a concerted effort to form a Congress-led government in Nagaland in 2028. He urged the District Congress Committee (DCC) Peren and its two subordinate Assembly Constituency Congress Committees (ACCCs) to begin groundwork at the grassroots level to secure an MLA from the region. He also stressed the need for possible party reorganization in the larger interest of strengthening Congress.

During the event in Dimapur, Taliyanger, a retired Additional Director of the Rural Development Department, formally joined the Congress Party, further boosting its ranks.