Nagaland Congress leader K Therie quits INC, alleges ‘breach of trust’ over party decisions

Senior Nagaland Congress leader K Therie has resigned from the Indian National Congress (INC), citing what he described as a “breach of trust on 10-point modalities” and a series of decisions that, according to him, undermine the autonomy of the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC).

In his resignation letter dated April 2 and addressed to the AICC president, Therie said he was stepping down as the party had “backed out from the 10-point modalities agreements between the Indian National Congress and Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee.”

Therie argued that the agreement, rooted in the spirit of Article 371A, was meant to ensure that Nagaland remained “regional in content and national in outlook,” with the state unit enjoying a degree of autonomy in its internal affairs.

He also referred to historical commitments, noting that Nagaland’s integration into the Indian Union came after negotiated safeguards. According to him, these principles were being diluted by recent organisational decisions taken by the central leadership.

The former NPCC president raised objections to the party’s ongoing reorganisation exercise, stating that he had formally communicated his concerns earlier this year. Despite this, he claimed that the central leadership proceeded with appointments that interfered with existing structures.

“Ignoring my objection,” he said, the AICC leadership appointed district Congress committee presidents while “constitutional elections are in the middle of their terms,” effectively overriding the state unit’s processes.

Therie further alleged that the issue was not an isolated incident but part of a broader pattern. He pointed to the removal of several AICC members from Nagaland, stating they were “removed for no fault of NPCC or individuals,” and suggested that internal dissent was being sidelined.

The letter also touched on internal disputes related to financial accountability, claiming that certain individuals were targeted for refusing to comply with questionable practices, while others accused of wrongdoing were protected.

“The honest were punished,” he wrote, adding that such actions had eroded trust within the party ranks in the state.

Concluding his letter, Therie described the developments as “unconstitutional and undemocratic,” reiterating that the decisions taken by the central leadership had compelled him to sever ties with the party.