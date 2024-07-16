Lok Sabha MP and Congress leader from Nagaland, S Supongmeren Jamir, on July 15 called on the officials of the Chakesang Public Organisation (CPO), holding discussions on the potential of the agro-horticultural sector in Phek district.

The leaders of the organisation congratulated the MP on his electoral success and further, engaged in a very productive and insightful interaction.

Among the host of issues covered during the course of the discussion, the potential of the agro-horticultural sector in Phek district was also raised, and the MP took it upon himself to facilitate all possible interventions from his end towards the development of this crucial livelihood generating sector.

Jamir also met the President and frontal leaders of Western Sümi Hoho, at Dimapur, on July 16.

During an extended discussion, he reaffirmed his full commitment to work for the development of the state and to persevere for peace and unity among the Nagas. He also assured his sincerity and readiness to contribute towards the realisation of an early Naga polical solution, and appealed to the Naga people to voice out in unison for the attainment of the same.