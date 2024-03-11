S. Supongmeren Jamir, President of the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) and Lok Sabha candidate, has voiced apprehension over the increasing presence of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Nagaland, urging Nagas to remain vigilant. In an interaction with Nagaland Post, Supongmeren highlighted recent incidents in Assam targeting Christian minorities and expressed dismay at anti-Christian policies.

Supongmeren expressed concern about RSS activities in Assam, where Christian institutions faced restrictions on religious symbols and attire. He alleged the involvement of Chief Minister Himanta Sarma, terming the situation a "red alert" for Nagaland. He accused the BJP of aiming to undermine democracy and establish RSS dominance nationwide.

Warning of potential ramifications for Nagaland's predominantly Christian population, Supongmeren called for heightened public vigilance. He alleged that elected representatives were constrained by RSS and Modi-led government control, urging voters to support secularism in the upcoming elections.

Highlighting the urgency of countering BJP and RSS influence, Supongmeren urged voters to make informed decisions on polling day. He called on Nagas to heed the wake-up call from neighboring states and preserve Nagaland's distinct identity and values.

Assuring a robust fight in the Lok Sabha elections, Supongmeren pledged to safeguard Naga and minority rights, uphold secularism, and defend the Indian Constitution against alleged BJP threats.