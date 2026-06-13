Nagaland Congress MP condemns killing of six Nagas in Manipur, calls for swift action

Nagaland's lone Congress MP and Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee president, S Supongmeren Jamir, on Saturday, June 13, strongly condemned the killing of six Nagas in neighbouring Manipur and urged both the state government and the Centre to take stronger measures to restore peace and ensure justice.

The remarks came after Manipur Police announced that the mortal remains of six persons, suspected to be missing Naga men who were allegedly held hostage by armed groups in Kangpokpi district, had been recovered.

Describing the incident as a grave violation of human rights, Jamir said those responsible for the killings must be identified and arrested without delay.

“This is a very serious case because it is against humanity and human rights. Those who are involved must be apprehended,” he said.

The Congress leader also expressed concern that the violence in Manipur could have wider repercussions across the Northeast if not addressed promptly. He urged the Nagaland government to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures to prevent any spillover of tensions into the state.

“The state government should be on alert, and precautionary measures must be taken,” he said.

Calling for stronger intervention by the government led by Y Khemchand Singh and the Centre, Jamir said authorities must act more vigorously to contain the situation and prevent further escalation.

He warned that instability in one northeastern state can have consequences for the entire region.

“If one state is neglected, then this problem will affect the other northeastern states,” he said.