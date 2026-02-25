Nagaland Congress MP condemns racial attacks on Northeast citizens

S. Supongmeren Jamir, the current Lok Sabha MP from Nagaland representing the Indian National Congress, has strongly condemned recent incidents of racial discrimination and physical assault targeting people from the Northeast in different parts of the country.

Reacting to reports of a Nagaland student being physically attacked at AIIMS Gorakhpur and a separate case involving alleged racial abuse of Northeast girls in Malviya Nagar, New Delhi, Jamir described the developments as deeply disturbing and unacceptable in a diverse democratic nation.

He said that targeting individuals on the basis of physical appearance, cultural identity or regional background amounts to a direct violation of constitutional guarantees and undermines the spirit of national unity. Emphasising constitutional safeguards, Jamir noted that Article 14 ensures equality before the law, Article 15 prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth, Article 19 guarantees freedom of expression and movement, and Article 21 protects the right to life and personal liberty with dignity.

The MP stressed that students from the Northeast contribute significantly to the academic and cultural fabric of the country and must feel safe wherever they study or work. He called for strict legal action against those responsible to ensure deterrence and prevent recurrence of such incidents.

Jamir also urged authorities to strengthen awareness mechanisms, campus safety frameworks and swift grievance redressal systems for Northeast students residing in metropolitan cities. He appealed to civil society, student organisations and law enforcement agencies to work collectively to promote respect, harmony and national integration, asserting that any act of racial discrimination is an attack on the constitutional ethos of India.