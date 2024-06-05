Nagaland Congress MP S Supongmeren Jamir expressed his gratitude in a letter, thanking the Lord Almighty for His kindness and for reminding that all things are possible through Him.

Jamir accepted the verdict of the people of Nagaland with gratitude and humility, promising to work ceaselessly to do justice to the mandate given to him and the Congress Party.

He extended his heartfelt gratitude to his supporters, well-wishers, the Congress Family, the Campaign Committee, and volunteers for their unwavering support and sacrifices.

He acknowledged the Rising People's Party for their camaraderie and partnership.

Jamir also thanked Civil Society and Church Organisations, the Media Fraternity, and poll-related government officials for their contributions in facilitating the democratic process.

He expressed his appreciation for his fellow candidates' spirited campaigns and looked forward to their constructive contributions.



Also Read: Congress creates history by winning Nagaland seat after 20 years

Jamir reaffirmed his commitment to represent the interests and aspirations of the people of Nagaland and the nation to the best of his abilities, both within and outside Parliament.

On June 4, 2024, Congress created history by winning the lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland after a gap of 20 years, the ECI said.



The party does not have any MLA in the state assembly.



Congress candidate S Supongmeren Jamir defeated his nearest rival Chumben Murry of the NDPP, a BJP ally, by a margin of 50,984 votes, Sushil Kumar Patel, returning officer for the Lok Sabha polls, told reporters.

Jamir polled 4,01,951 votes, while Murry got 3,50,967 votes and Independent candidate Hayithung Tungoe Lotha got 6,232 votes, he said..



This was the first major win for the Congress that does not have any MLA in the state assembly since 2014. The party had last won the Lok Sabha seat in 1999.



In the 2019 election, ruling NDPP candidate Tohekho Yeptomi had won the seat by over 13,000 votes against Congress candidate K L Chishi.