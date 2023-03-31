K Therie resigned as the president of Nagaland Congress on March 31.

According to reports, Therie resigned as president of Nagaland Congress taking responsibility for the party’s poor performance in the recently concluded state assembly elections.

Earlier, the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) shot a letter to state Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and called for a non-partisan democratic election to urban local bodies (ULBs) in the state.

Also Read: Nagaland Congress calls for non-partisan election to urban local bodies

In his letter, NPCC president K Therie explained that political parties won't be nominating their candidates and the concerned wards would be allowed to choose moral leaders through consensus and cooperation.

Therie also claimed that non-partisan election was an inherent custom in Nagaland and followed at many villages during village council polls.

''This type of election was generally held in municipal, country officer, and school boards and was also common in the election of judges. There were a few nations too that followed this system,'' the Congress leader claimed.

Besides this, Therie also appealed to the Chief Minister to do away with house and property tax and explore other resources.



