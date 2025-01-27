The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee, on January 27, organised a protest rally at Congress Bhavan in Kohima, to honour Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and uphold the values of the Indian Constitution.

Held as part of the ongoing 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan Abhiyan,' the protest also opposed the BJP’s remarks against Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and their alleged attempts to undermine the Constitution.

Speaking at the rally, Lok Sabha MP and PCC President S Supongmeren Jamir, emphasised the Congress party's commitment to protecting constitutional values and ensuring justice and equality for all.

Khriedi Theunuo, Working President of the NPCC, also addressed the gathering and expressed concern over the BJP’s actions which are eroding the roots of the Constitution and tarnishing the legacy of leaders like Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi.

He further stated that a nation like India cannot do justice to rights and aspirations of its people without the Constitution, highlighting the significance of constitutional principles in preserving the country’s unity and democracy.