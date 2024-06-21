In response to alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 examination, Nagaland Congress leaders and workers staged a demonstration outside the Congress Bhavan in Kohima on June 21.

Armed with placards and banners, Congress leaders and workers gathered to demand action against the National Testing Agency (NTA) and those implicated in the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination.

Meshenlo Kath, Co-chairman of the Public Grievance Department of Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee, voiced concerns over the situation, questioning the duration of the Modi government's actions and their impact on the people of the country, as reported by PTI.

Earlier Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan assured the public of a thorough investigation into potential irregularities in the NEET exam in Bihar stating the government's commitment to transparency and student interests.

"We are in touch with the Bihar government regarding the NEET exam," Pradhan stated in a press conference. "We are receiving some information from Patna. The police are investigating, and a detailed report will be submitted to them. Following credible information, strict action will be taken against the guilty."

Pradhan's remarks come in response to reports of potential misconduct during the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), a crucial examination for medical aspirants across India.