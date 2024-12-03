The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) has voiced strong concerns over the lack of communication from Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and his cabinet following their meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other central leaders. The delegation's visit, intended to address escalating tensions following the NSCN (I-M)'s threat to resume armed struggle, has left the public in a state of confusion and anxiety, the Congress alleged in a press statement today.

"The conspicuous silence after such a crucial meeting does little to quell the atmosphere of deep concern gripping the state," the NPCC remarked. "Given the gravity of the situation, it was expected of the Hon'ble Chief Minister and his cabinet to provide clarity on the outcomes of their discussions."

The Congress further criticized the absence of a reassuring message, highlighting the importance of maintaining public confidence in the ongoing Naga Political Peace Process. "Failing to assure the public that efforts are underway to resolve differences between negotiating parties may inadvertently fuel misinformation and distrust," the statement warned.

The NPCC urged the state leadership to promptly address the growing unease, emphasizing the need for transparency and reassurance to uphold the decades-long peace process.

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