Nagaland Congress submits representation to AICC against Amit Shah’s remarks on English

The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) has submitted a formal representation to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) expressing serious concern over recent remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the use of the English language in India.

The representation, addressed to the AICC President, cites a statement made by Shah during the launch of a Hindi book “Main Boond Swayam, Khud Sagar Hoon” on June 19, 2025. Shah had reportedly stated, “In this country, those who speak English will soon feel ashamed,” and further emphasized that the country should be run in Indian languages, not "half-baked foreign languages."

Terming the comments alarming and exclusionary, NPCC President S. Supongmeren Jamir said the Home Minister’s statements could have far-reaching policy implications and would disproportionately impact states like Nagaland, where English remains the primary medium of communication among its 16 major tribes.

The NPCC stated that such a stance undermines India's linguistic diversity and threatens the constitutional rights of states and communities that rely on English for education, governance, and inter-tribal communication.

The letter further recalled a similar threat to regional autonomy during the Janata Party regime in the 1970s, when former Prime Minister Morarji Desai attempted to dilute the distinct identities of smaller northeastern states. That attempt, the NPCC said, was thwarted by the timely intervention of then-Congress President Indira Gandhi, who stood by the hill leaders and safeguarded minority rights.

Calling for immediate intervention, the NPCC urged the AICC to take up the matter with urgency and demand that the Union Minister’s statements be corrected in the interest of national unity and inclusivity.