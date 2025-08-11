Nagaland Congress slams Centre, ECI over Bihar voter list revision

Nagaland MP S. Supongmeren Jamir, on August 11, joined hundreds of INDIA bloc parliamentarians and senior opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, in a protest march from Parliament House to the Election Commission of India (ECI) office, opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The march, which sought to highlight what the opposition has termed an “ill-advised” and “undemocratic” voter list revision policy, was halted midway when police detained the peaceful protestors. The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) expressed full solidarity with Jamir and the participating MPs, sharply criticising the ruling BJP government for refusing to allow a debate on the matter in Parliament despite repeated demands.

In a strongly worded statement, the NPCC accused the Modi government and the ECI of collusion, warning that the SIR move was not just an assault on Bihar’s electoral integrity but a threat to India’s democratic fabric as a whole. “If allowed to proceed, this policy will erode democracy from the highest levels of governance down to the grassroots,” the statement read.

The NPCC reaffirmed its commitment to support opposition leaders in resisting the policy, vowing to “continue this struggle until democracy prevails.”