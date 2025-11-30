Nagaland Congress slams MHA over selective PAP relaxation for Hornbill Festival

The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) has sharply criticised the Union Home Ministry (MHA) for what it describes as a “selective and last-minute” relaxation of the Protected Area Permit (PAP) norms for visitors attending the Hornbill Festival. In a strongly worded statement issued by its Communication Department, the NPCC alleged that the move exposes the Centre’s “discriminatory intent” and reflects political and religious bias.



According to the NPCC, the temporary relaxation of PAP restrictions for tourists contradicts the MHA’s earlier decision to deny entry to American evangelist Rev. Franklin Graham, a move that the party claims was motivated by “religious discrimination.” The Congress body argued that the MHA’s ability to ease PAP rules for festival attendees demonstrates that the policy is “a political tool rather than a security necessity.”



The statement asserted that the continued refusal to allow Rev. Graham into the country, despite requests from the Nagaland government, an NDA ally, amounts to “disrespect” toward the people of the state. It further alleged that the decision reflects the BJP government’s “contempt for the Christian faith” and undermines the sentiments of the Naga population.



Calling the PAP relaxation a “cosmetic concession,” the NPCC said it would not allow the issue of religious freedom and dignity to be overshadowed by procedural measures linked to the tourism event. The party accused the Centre of using administrative mechanisms to selectively include or exclude individuals based on religious considerations.



The NPCC reaffirmed its commitment to “defending the constitutional rights and self-respect of the Naga people,” stating that it views the matter as a serious challenge to both religious freedom and the political dignity of the state.



The Union Home Ministry has not yet issued an official response to the allegations.

