The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) has strongly condemned the issuance of official transfer orders on Palm Sunday, April 13, 2025, by the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms (Personnel ‘A’ Branch), Government of Nagaland.

The committee has expressed deep concern over the move, describing it as both unprecedented and insensitive.

The transfer directives, issued under Notification No. PAR-4/6/2020/B and Notification No. PAR-4/6/2020/A, mark the first instance in Nagaland’s history since statehood in 1963 that such orders have been made on a Sunday.

The NPCC has highlighted the symbolic weight of this day, noting that Palm Sunday is a sacred occasion for Christians, marking the beginning of Holy Week.



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In a statement, the NPCC said, “Issuing such official government orders on a day of great religious importance shows a disregard for the sentiments of the Naga Christian community. It sets a dangerous precedent that must not be allowed to repeat.”

The party also raised concerns about what it perceives as an increasing influence of Hindutva ideology in the state’s governance. “We urge the government to resist the intrusion of ideologies and policies of the RSS that are alien to the beliefs and values of the Naga people,” the statement added.

The NPCC has demanded that the state government review or withdraw the notifications immediately and called for greater sensitivity in administrative decisions, especially those that intersect with the religious and cultural identity of the people.