In response to rampant extortions and multiple taxations plaguing Nagaland, the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee has thrown its weight behind the Dimapur Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The party issued a press statement today, highlighting the dire plight of the business community and the burdens faced by the common people due to unchecked extortion practices.

Expressing solidarity with the ongoing agitation by the Dimapur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the statement highlighted the severe financial and psychological toll inflicted upon businesses and citizens alike. The Congress Committee denounced the incumbent government's failure to address the longstanding issue, attributing the current crisis to its decades-long negligence of constitutional responsibilities.

"We acknowledge the untold sufferings of the business community in Dimapur as well as in other parts of the state," the statement read. "They are bled dry day in day out, financially as well as psychologically, right under the very nose of the incumbent government."

The Congress Committee emphasized that the prevalence of extortion in Nagaland is not merely a recent development but a deeply rooted problem stemming from the government's neglect over the past two decades. Calling for immediate action, the party demanded concrete measures to eradicate extortion and alleviate the burden on businesses and citizens.

"We demand that the government of the day take strong and concrete measures to ensure that the issue is addressed promptly, and for good," the statement read.