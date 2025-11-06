Nagaland Congress urges immediate resolution of IAS induction deadlock

The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) has voiced concern over the prolonged standoff between the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) on IAS Induction and the State Government, warning that the impasse has led to near paralysis of governance and mounting distress among the general public.

The JCC on IAS Induction, comprising the Confederation of All Nagaland State Service Employees’ Association (CANSSEA), Federation of Nagaland State Engineers Service Association (FONSESA), Nagaland In-service Doctors’ Association (NIDA), Nagaland Secretariat Service Association (NSSA), and Nagaland Finance and Accounts Service Association (NF&ASA), has been in a protracted conflict with the government over issues of fairness and transparency in the IAS induction process.

In an official statement, the NPCC underlined that the ongoing deadlock has significantly disrupted the state’s administrative functioning. “At the heart of this issue lies the question of meritocracy and fairness—values that the NPCC has consistently upheld,” the statement read.

While reaffirming its support for the democratic right of public servants to express grievances and seek redressal, the NPCC emphasized that such actions must not come at the expense of essential public service delivery. “Public service and administrative responsibility must not be disproportionately compromised in the process of pursuing those rights,” it stated.

The NPCC acknowledged the concerns raised by the JCC and urged the State Government to take proactive measures to address the grievances in a manner that restores public confidence in the system. Simultaneously, it appealed to both parties to engage in good-faith dialogue aimed at achieving a fair, transparent, and time-bound resolution.

“The people of Nagaland have endured the brunt of administrative stagnation for far too long,” the NPCC noted, stressing that public welfare must remain paramount. It called on both the JCC and the State Government to resolve their differences swiftly so that normalcy in governance and service delivery can be restored in the greater interest of citizens.