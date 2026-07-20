Nagaland Congress vows to continue anti-paper leak campaign until students get justice

The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) on July 20 said its nationwide 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign against examination paper leaks and recruitment irregularities will continue until justice is delivered to affected students.

Addressing a press conference at Congress Bhavan in Kohima, NPCC working president Khriedi Theunuo accused the government of failing to safeguard the integrity of the country's education and recruitment system.

"The campaign will continue, and party workers will create awareness among the people of Nagaland on the issue. The Congress is determined to keep exposing the failures of the education and examination system until justice is delivered," Theunuo said.

NPCC working president C Apok Jamir alleged that repeated examination paper leaks and recruitment irregularities had shattered the aspirations of millions of students and their families across the country.

He said many parents take loans or sell property to finance their children's education, while students spend years preparing for competitive examinations, only to see their hard work undermined by corruption and systemic failures.

Referring to figures cited by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Jamir claimed that more than 150 examination paper leaks over the past decade had affected nearly 7.5 crore students, alleging that the government had failed to implement adequate corrective measures.

He also pointed to student protests across different parts of the country, including Nagaland, over alleged recruitment irregularities as evidence of declining public confidence in educational and recruitment institutions.

According to Jamir, merit-based opportunities are increasingly being replaced by irregular appointments and examination malpractice, disproportionately affecting students from middle- and lower-income families.

The 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign, launched by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on June 17 in Rajasthan's Kota, seeks reforms in the examination and recruitment system through greater transparency, accountability, strict action against those responsible for paper leaks, protection of students' interests, and the creation of independent institutions to conduct fair examinations.

The Congress said the campaign will continue nationwide through public outreach programmes, awareness drives and political mobilisation.