The Nagaland Congress president, K Therie, came forward in support of the NNPGs decision to prevent election for solution of Naga political issues before Assembly polls.

In a press statement, K Therie said, "NNPGs decision to prevent election for solution is welcome because we also want implementation of solution at the earliest".

Further he added, "Congress will stand with them. If BJP and Alliance do not file nomination, we shall not file nominations. We want implementation of solution under President’s Rule".

Further questioning the NNPGs the veteran Congress leader in his press statement asked weather NNPGs can really prevent election under any circumstance as the question with the future at stake.

Further the president stated that it will amount to failure of Constitutional machineries before the World and will reflect on the BJP led- Centre.

"If we do not remove the roadblock to implementation of solution, people will continue to suffer more and even lose our identity and religion," he added.

According to the reslese the Congress leader stated that in 1998 NPC did not participate in the election on the same slogan and Congress was returned almost unopposed, however, in 2018, the same slogan was raised again.

While, some senior Congress leaders trusting the “Solution not Election” slogan which prevented AICC from preparing for election but just before filing nominations, AICC directed to file nominations in which other political parties filed nominations and we were wiped out.

"If we look carefully at the problem, both sides have agreed that within the Framework Agreement, the details and execution plan are to be worked out shortly, for implementation. This is now the 7th year after signing. The Framework Agreement is a gentlemen’s agreement on behalf of the Nation and in full view of the people it was signed. No party can go back from the Agreement. If there is any misinterpretation or misunderstanding, it is not the fault of the public. The aspiration of the people is clearly written on the Wall - that we want solution to be implemented. People want peace, safety and security, one govt., one tax and development," said K Therie.

Notably the Congress also have the Working Committee’s Agreed Position which the stakeholders have endorsed for implementation but its the state government has committed to pave the way albeit hypocritically.

"In my view, the Core Committee has nothing to do with in the negotiation. Union Home Minister entrusting the Core Committee to convince NSCN(IM) is something like asking a child to convince his father. It is understood that UDA’s leadership lacks courage to mediate between GOI and NSCN(IM). UDA and NSCN(IM) are hand in glove and what NSCN(IM) speaks, the CM also speaks in the same language and tone. In my view, solution with NSCN(IM) will impact more upon the stakeholders of Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh. Therefore, if both the Chief Ministers are taken into confidence, I am sure there will be solution," said President, NPCC.