Nagaland is taking steps toward enhancing its road infrastructure, with a high-level meeting held today to discuss adopting the National Highways Act of 1956.

The meeting, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister TR Zeliang, focused on the potential benefits and challenges of implementing the act to facilitate the construction and development of national highways in the state.

The meeting was attended by top officials, including key representatives from various departments such as the Works & Housing Department, Land Revenue, Law & Justice, and the PWD (National Highways), along with the state’s Additional Advocate Generals and district administration.

Zeliang opened the discussions by emphasising that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has made it clear that the NH Act of 1956 applies nationwide, including in Nagaland. He pointed out that adopting the act would bring uniformity in the process of highway construction and development across the country.

"The adoption of the NH Act will benefit the people of Nagaland, as it includes provisions for fair compensation, including land rates and solatium, which are not currently available under the state's Land Requisition and Acquisition Act of 1965," he stated.

The Deputy Chief Minister also cautioned that failing to adopt the NH Act could delay essential infrastructure projects and limit the state's access to central funding. He compared the situation to the Women’s Reservation Act, where delayed implementation eventually led to the state adopting the law under pressure.

"Prolonged resistance to adopting the NH Act could result in missed development opportunities, just like what happened with the Women Reservation Act," he added.

While the meeting recognised the advantages of adopting the NH Act, particularly in accelerating road connectivity and economic growth, there were discussions about ensuring the state’s special provisions under Article 371A, which protects land and customary rights, are safeguarded.

After extensive deliberations, it was agreed that the Works & Housing Department, in consultation with the Law & Justice and Land Revenue Departments, would prepare a Cabinet Memo for further review. This will then be presented to the State Cabinet for a final decision, followed by any necessary legislative processes in the Nagaland Legislative Assembly.

Kesonyu Yhome, Commissioner & Secretary of the Works & Housing Department, urged all involved parties to expedite the process to avoid unnecessary delays in ongoing and future infrastructure projects.