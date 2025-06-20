The Nagaland Police have made significant drug seizures across multiple operations in the past week, confiscating narcotics valued at over Rs 15 crore and arresting several individuals involved in the illegal trade.

On June 12, the Narcotic Police Station (PS) under Police Headquarters (PHQ) intercepted a Hyundai i20 vehicle and seized approximately 5.95 kg of suspected brown sugar, valued at Rs 6 crore. The contraband was cleverly concealed in fabricated compartments beneath the driver and co-passenger seats.

Two individuals from Rajasthan—Durg Singh and Matu Singh—were arrested. Preliminary investigation revealed that the drugs were transported from Manipur and were meant to be delivered to a person named Bharat in Guwahati, Assam.

In a second operation on June 14, the Narcotic PS seized 70 soap cases containing around 739 grams of suspected heroin (Shan flower) worth Rs 5.17 crore. Two persons from Manipur—Visani and Th. Pavikho—were apprehended. Investigations traced the source of the consignment to an individual identified as Sani alias Kavisii alias Kavi, based in Manipur.

The third major catch came on June 17 when a Highway Patrol team in Kohima intercepted a Maruti Baleno and recovered 50 soap cases containing approximately 549 grams of suspected heroin, estimated to be worth Rs 3.8 crore. The accused, identified as L. Rulu, was arrested and a case has been registered at Khuzama Police Station.

Police officials confirmed that investigations are ongoing in all three cases to dismantle the larger drug trafficking network operating across the Northeast region.