KOHIMA: Nagaland government has re-activated the state level war room on COVID-19 even as the state saw a 100% increase in COVID-19 cases over the past one week.

The level war room is being headed by the Chief Secretary and Chairperson of State Executive Committee, Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority, as the Chairman, and various members from the key line departments.

The War Room which will function at the Conference Hall of the Chief Secretary in Nagaland Civil Secretariat, Kohima seeks to ensure unity of command and control in the fight against COVID-19 in the State.

It will further enable sharing of all the relevant information on real time basis so that prompt and effective action are taken by the concerned departments, officials or agencies for preventing the spread of COVID-19, as well as for making prompt necessary intervention.

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It needs mention here that 54 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the State last week, marking a 100 percent increase in the weekly new cases with positivity rate of 1.6 percent.

Of the new cases, 50 percent were from random and self-test while 35 percent were from travelers.

In view of the rising number of cases, Nagaland's Department of Health and Family welfare has requested the citizens to avoid crowded places and practice covid appropriate behaviour.

The Department also asked all who are yet to get vaccinated to do so at the earliest. It added that vaccination is now available for the 15-18 age group and asked all eligible person to get vaccinated.

The Weekly report of the department also stated that 61 percent of the eligible population of the state has been vaccinated with the first dose and 46 percent with the second dose.

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