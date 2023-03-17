As the first session of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly approaches, the possibility of an 'opposition-less' government in Nagaland is still unclear. With most political parties extending unconditional support to the ruling People's Democratic Alliance (PDA) government of BJP-NDPP, the alliance partners are yet to take a final call on the matter.

To discuss the possibilities of an opposition-less government, a crucial meeting is scheduled to be held in Kohima on March 18 between the BJP and NDPP. The BJP high command will take the final call on the matter after the meeting.

The NDPP-BJP alliance had won the Nagaland assembly elections with a comfortable majority, securing 25 and 12 seats, respectively, in the 60-member House. However, political analysts and commentators in the state have slammed the alliance's arrangement, calling it a mockery of democracy.

According to political analyst Jonas Yanthan, the parties extending support to the NDPP-BJP combine "do not have any agenda for the people who trusted their leaders and are trying to fulfill their own selfish interests." Yanthan's comments highlight the concerns of many in Nagaland who worry about the possibility of an opposition-less government.

The Nagaland assembly elections saw the NCP secure seven seats, NPP five, LJP (Ram Vilas), Naga People's Front (NPF), and RPI (Athawale) two each, JD(U) one, while Independents bagged four seats.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has recently said that the final decision on acceptance of an opposition-less government will be taken only after proper consultation with the BJP. As the crucial meeting approaches, all eyes will be on the outcome of the discussion and the decision that the BJP high command will make.