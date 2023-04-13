After months of patient wait and backchannel communications, the impending Naga peace talks resumed on April 13 with government representative AK Mishra chairing the meet.

The meeting is currently underway at Chumoukedima Police Complex, with the government mediator AK Mishra in talks with the members of the NSCN-IM leadership.

NSCN-IM general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah showed up at the Police Complex Chumoukedima on Wednesday, April 12 to sit for the crucial peace talks and discuss Naga political issue.

According to inputs, aside from Th Muivah, individuals from NSCM-IM aggregate authority including Rh Raising and Versus Atem are additionally partaking in the discussions.

During his visit, AK Mishra is also scheduled to meet with NNPG leaders. The time of the meeting with NNPGs has not yet been determined, according to sources.

Also read : Nagaland: Government representative AK Mishra to hold talks with NSCN (I-M) members over Naga political issue on April 13