Nagaland CS calls for stronger systems to ensure longer, dignified lives for elderly

Nagaland Chief Secretary Sentiyanger Imchen on October 1 called for stronger systems and greater collective responsibility to ensure that longer lives are healthy, dignified, secure and meaningful as the state observed the International Day of Older Persons.

Speaking at a state-level programme organised by the Department of Social Welfare at the NBCC Convention Centre in Kohima, Imchen said longevity was a blessing but required society to adapt to changing family structures, healthcare needs and social security systems.

The programme was held on the theme, “The Age of Longevity: Rethinking Systems for Longer Lives.”



Greeting senior citizens across Nagaland, Imchen acknowledged their contribution to building the state, nurturing generations, strengthening institutions and preserving its identity.

He said education, employment, migration and changing lifestyles were making families more dispersed and putting traditional support systems under strain.

“Retirement from employment, business or economic activity should not necessarily mean withdrawal from a productive and meaningful life,” Imchen said, urging senior citizens to remain physically active, health-conscious and engaged in community life.

Citing the India Ageing Report 2023, he said India had around 149 million people aged 60 years and above in 2022, a number projected to rise to about 347 million by 2050.

Imchen said the changing demographic profile required greater attention to the healthcare, social security and other needs of older persons.

Highlighting government initiatives, he said more than 63,300 senior citizens were currently receiving assistance under the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme (IGNOAPS) and state-supported pension initiatives.

He said the government also supports 12 senior citizen homes under the Atal Vayo Abhyuday Yojana. The Senior Citizens Helpline 14567 provides information on pensions, government schemes and elder-care services, besides assistance in cases involving distress, vulnerability or abuse.

The government is also strengthening geriatric caregiver training in partnership with the Christian Institute of Health Sciences and Research, Dimapur, and other training partners, he said.

Imchen stressed that effective implementation of welfare schemes was as important as their formulation, calling for loopholes to be plugged, gaps bridged and outreach expanded.

He also appealed to the public to cooperate with the government's exercise to identify bogus and ineligible beneficiaries under IGNOAPS. He said the exercise would help ensure that the scheme reaches deserving senior citizens who remain outside its coverage.

Social Welfare Secretary Limawabang Jamir said longer lives must be accompanied by a higher quality of life, safety and protection of human rights.

He called for stronger healthcare systems, age-friendly workplaces, lifelong learning opportunities, improved accessibility and infrastructure, and greater protection of the rights and dignity of older persons.

Several other organisations also held programmes across Nagaland to mark the International Day of Older Persons.