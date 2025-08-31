Nagaland: CTAN calls for collective protest against regularization of contractual COVID-19 appointees

All federating units under Combined Technical Association of Nagaland (CTAN) has strongly opposed the recent notification issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare regarding the regularization of 98 contractual COVID-19 appointees through departmental screening.



In a statement released by CTAN’s Media Cell Chairman, Avika Zhimomi, the body described the move as “unconstitutional and arbitrary,” arguing that it undermines meritocracy and violates established recruitment norms.



Standing in solidarity with the Nagaland Medical Students’ Association (NMSA), CTAN has called upon all its federating units to join a collective protest from September 1, 2025, at the Department of Health and Family Welfare in Kohima.



“Your active participation is crucial to safeguard fairness, equal opportunity, and the future of all aspirants,” the statement read, urging members to unite in demanding transparency and justice in the recruitment process.



Both CTAN and NMSA have asserted that any deviation from standard recruitment procedures sets a dangerous precedent and could deprive deserving candidates of fair opportunities in government employment.