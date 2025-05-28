Marking one week since the expiration of its ultimatum, the Combined Technical Association of Nagaland–Nagaland NET Qualified Forum (CTAN-NNQF) has intensified its agitation in response to the state government’s continued silence regarding the requisition of 147 Assistant Professors and Librarians’ posts to the Nagaland Public Service Commission’s Common Educational Services Examination (NPSC CESE).

The deadline, which coincided with the submission of the High-Powered Committee (HPC) report on May 22, has passed without any formal acknowledgment or response from the government.

Despite efforts by CTAN-NNQF representatives to engage with authorities on the day of the deadline, they were informed that the Chief Secretary was out of station, allegedly stalling any official dialogue.

In a strongly worded statement, CTAN-NNQF raised suspicions about the administration’s motives, questioning, “What exactly is the government trying to hide?” and condemning what it described as “intentional stonewalling” of a public issue of serious magnitude.

In response, the organization has now moved to Phase Two of its agitation strategy, launching a slogan campaign aimed at both raising public awareness and applying sustained pressure on the government. According to CTAN-NNQF, the slogan campaign serves multiple purposes:

Informing the public about the current state of requisition efforts.

Maintaining momentum and pressure on the government.

Reflecting public sentiment, especially discontent rooted in perceived government inaction.

Signaling further escalation if demands continue to be ignored.

The CTAN-NNQF reiterated its demand for the immediate requisition of all 147 posts, urging the state government to come clean, uphold its legal responsibilities, and respond to the longstanding grievance with clarity and commitment.