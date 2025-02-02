The Home Guards, Civil Defence & SDRF Baptist Church at Central Training Institute (CTI) Toluvi commemorated Uniform Sunday as part of the annual observance under the Nagaland Police Baptist Churches Association.



Addressing the gathering, Director General of Home Guards, Civil Defence, and SDRF, Renchamo P. Kikon, IPS, reflected on the church’s journey from a modest fellowship to its present stature. He commended the institution for catering to the spiritual well-being of department personnel and lauded its faith-driven growth.



Kikon urged officers and rank holders to exhibit dedication, sincerity, and discipline, underscoring the importance of leading by example in fostering a strong departmental ethos.



The event featured a sermon by Pastor Asemba Longchar, while women’s leader Khrienuo led a special prayer for the congregation. The programme was presided over by the district commandant of Home Guards, Civil Defence & SDRF.