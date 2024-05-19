For the first time, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate courses was conducted offline, with numerous university aspirants from Nagaland appearing at various examination centers across the state.

In Dimapur, the CUET took place at six centers: Livingstone Foundation International, PM Shree Kendriya Vidyalaya, Project Sewak, Delhi Public School Dimapur, Hope Academy, Hollotoli School, and St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School. Conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the CUET serves as a centralized gateway for admissions to a variety of undergraduate and postgraduate programs at central universities across India, simplifying the admission process for students nationwide.

However, the execution of the CUET presented significant challenges. Unlike the more streamlined NEET, the CUET's administration raised concerns about its efficacy due to the arduous and taxing nature of the examination process for both candidates and examination centers.

According to some school authorities, a major issue was the system of collecting question papers early in the morning and returning them after several exam shifts, often extending the process until 8 p.m. This method, involving multiple one-hour subject exams with intermittent gaps, caused undue strain on candidates, invigilators, and office staff, exacerbated by the summer heat.

"In contrast, the NEET’s single three-hour exam format proved to be more efficient and less taxing," a school official commented. "Additionally, some candidates were compelled to change examination centers because not all subjects were available at the initially allotted center."

Addressing these logistical issues is crucial for the NTA to ensure that the CUET fulfills its purpose effectively. A more streamlined approach, similar to NEET, could significantly reduce stress for millions of candidates nationwide, the official opined.