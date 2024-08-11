The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Kohima, Kumar Ramnikant, has issued a travel advisory in light of ongoing repair and maintenance work on Box Cutting Road. The advisory, effective from August 10 to 14, 2024, includes significant traffic restrictions to ensure public safety.

According to the notification, a total road closure has been implemented for all vehicular traffic starting August 10. From August 12 to 14, the road will partially reopen, allowing downward vehicular movement only. The DC recommended alternative routes via Ladies Mile Road and NHAK-TCP Gate during this period to minimize inconvenience.

In a related update, the DC also highlighted disruptions on NH-29 due to landslips and landslides, particularly at Dzuchie, Dzudza (GREF Temple), and Kezanu, Jotsoma (Old KMC dumping site). The ongoing efforts to clear debris and repair the road have caused further traffic disruptions.