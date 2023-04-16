Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on April 15 stated that the state government would hold a meeting with stakeholders to discuss the issue of Urban Local Bodies and a concrete decision would be taken then after.

CM Rio was speaking during the felicitation programme of newly elected legislators of 14NLA from Kohima district.

Rio underscored the ULB political race expressing that regardless of various unfavorable impacts and social precariousness, the public authority bent over backward to furnish its kin with extra choices. Consequently, he said that the public authority has canceled the Nagaland Metropolitan Demonstration of 2001 to stay away from a rehash of the occurrence from 2017.

It should be mentioned that on April 5, the Supreme Court put a hold on the March 30 notification that said the elections to Nagaland's urban local bodies (ULBs) would not take place until further orders, which were set for May 16.

Senior counsel Collin Gonsalves informed the Supreme Court, in a contempt petition filed against the state government, that the Election Commission had cancelled the ULB elections in Nagaland with the consent of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

He informed SC later that an application had been moved.

It should be mentioned that the Nagaland assembly had passed a resolution to repeal the Nagaland Municipal Act 2001, resolving not to hold the elections, in response to pressure from tribal groups and civil society organizations against the conduct of the ULB polls.

Later on Walk 30, the State Political decision Commission (SEC) had given a notice dropping the political race program told before "till additional orders" considering the nullification of the Nagaland Civil Demonstration 2001.



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