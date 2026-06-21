Nagaland defers official Yoga Day observance to June 22 amid opposition from church, student bodies

The Nagaland government has postponed the official observance of the International Day of Yoga to June 22 following strong objections from student organisations, tribal bodies, church groups, and political parties over holding the event on a Sunday in the Christian-majority state.

In a revised order issued on Sunday, the School Education Department directed the Directorate of School Education to defer Yoga Day programmes in all educational institutions to Monday.

The move came after widespread criticism of an earlier government directive that had instructed both government and private schools to organise Yoga Day events on June 21, ensure participation of students and staff, and submit reports along with GPS-tagged photographs.

The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) termed the original directive insensitive to the religious sentiments of Nagaland's predominantly Christian population. The federation argued that Sunday is a sacred day of worship for Christians and that compelling schools to hold yoga programmes on the day undermined the constitutional rights and religious beliefs of the people.

The Central Nagaland Tribes Council also opposed the directive, stating that educational institutions should not be forced to participate in programmes perceived to carry religious or cultural connotations that may conflict with the faith of the majority community.

The Nagaland Congress and several other organisations similarly demanded the withdrawal of the circular, while church bodies voiced concern over the timing of the observance.

The Nagaland Baptist Pastors' Union (NBPU) maintained that yoga is rooted in religious and philosophical traditions that are incompatible with Christian beliefs. The organisation urged churches and educational institutions to refrain from participating in the observance.

Following the growing backlash, the state government decided to shift the official programme to June 22.

Despite the deferment, several Central government institutions, security forces and other organisations conducted Yoga Day events independently on Sunday as part of nationwide celebrations marking the International Day of Yoga.