The demand for a separate state in eastern Nagaland has garnered attention ahead of the assembly elections scheduled for early next year, with 20 MLAs from the region pledging not to vote unless the demand is granted.

Eastern Nagaland is divided into six districts: Mon, Tuensang, Kiphire, Longleng, Noklak, and Shamator, and is home to seven tribes: Chang, Khiamniungan, Konyak, Phom, Sangtam, Tikhir, and Yimkhiung.

On August 26, the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO), an influential body in the region, held a joint consultative meeting with politicians, seven tribal bodies, and other regional organisations in Dimapur, where they resolved not to participate in any election until their demand for a separate state of 'Frontier Nagaland' was met.

Nagaland's assembly election for the 60-member House is scheduled for February of next year, and the Supreme Court has also directed the state administration to hold elections for all urban local bodies by January, which have been overdue for more than 12 years.

According to the reports, the 20 MLAs from the region cannot go against the will of the people. “The statehood agitation is a people's movement and we are all with them”, C L John, the Eastern Nagaland Legislators Union secretary and advisor for Land Resources said.

The ENPO has made multiple representations and memoranda to the Centre since the movement's foundation in 2010.

People are outraged, according to John, since the Centre is not responding in either affirmative or negative terms. He stated that the topic was considered in the assembly in 2012 and that a representation was submitted to the Centre.