Deputy Chief Minister of Nagaland, Yanthungo Patton on October 13 called for a united global front against terrorism stating that religious compositions should not influence this stance. Patton's statement comes in the backdrop of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, a situation that has garnered international attention and debate.

The Deputy Chief Minister taking to microblogging site 'X' highlighted that it is essential for people around the world to stand united against terrorism, regardless of religious affiliations. He pointed out that India has been unwavering in its position against terrorism, and this stance has been echoed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Patton noted that siding with terrorism, whether as an individual or a political party, raises serious questions about their commitment to global well-being and peace.

"Regardless of the religious compositions, it is essential that we, as people of the world, never side with terror and terrorists. India has been clear about it, and the stance has been strongly echoed by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji," Patton said in his post.

Furthermore, Patton stated that any entity siding with terrorism should be viewed with caution by all and must be scrutinized and contained, whether in India or anywhere else in the world.